Anna Kendrick Once Jokingly Called Barack Obama an 'As-hole' to His Face

Anna Kendrick recalled a hilarious story where she called former President Barack Obama an “as*hole” right to his face!

It all went down during one of Obama‘s campaign events in 2012, Anna recalled during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During a speech, Obama referenced Anna‘s 2009 film Up in the Air as one of his favorites.

Later, the President approached her and said, “I hope I didn’t embarrass you earlier,” to which Anna responded, “Yeah, you’re such an a—hole.”

Watch the entire interview…