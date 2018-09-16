Ariel Winter Has Some Thoughts About Iggy Azalea's Eminem Shade

Ariel Winter is a little baffled by Iggy Azalea‘s response to Eminem‘s diss track.

If you don’t know, over the weekend, Iggy responded to being called a “ho” in the rapper’s new song and said, “Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars.”

Hours after Iggy tweeted her sentiments, Ariel posted, “Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having ‘lazy’ bars…….awkward because…I mean…,” though she never named Iggy.

Ariel later followed up with, “I enjoy her music as well I just don’t think she should ever be calling Eminem’s verses lazy. Her music is fun but it is not anywhere near Eminem’s caliber,” and “I still enjoy some of her music I just can’t understand how she would think that she had any ground to stand on saying what she said about an absolute rap legend.”