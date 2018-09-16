Awkwafina Presents Anne Hathaway With National Ally for Equality Award at HRC National Dinner 2018 - Watch!

Anne Hathaway is being honored in a big way!

The 35-year-old actress was given the HRC National Ally For Equality Award on Saturday night (September 15) at the 2018 HRC National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

During the event, where former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the crowd, Anne was honored with the HRC National Ally for Equality Award, which was presented to her by Ocean’s Eight co-star Awkwafina.

The HRC National Dinner is part of a weekend of events in Washington, DC, galvanizing HRC’s members and supporters as the organization heads into the final days of its get out the vote efforts for the critically important midterm elections.

