Sun, 16 September 2018 at 9:00 pm

Bella Hadid Arrives in Paris a Week Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid is all smiles after spotting a billboard of herself in the airport on Friday (September 14) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old arrived in the City of Light and hurried to get her phone out to get a video of her Tag Heuer advertisement at baggage claim.

“🖤Back to my second home…Paris 🖤,” she captioned a video. Check it out below!

The day before, Bella headed to one of her last fashion shows for New York Fashion Week with her sister Gigi.

Bella will next hit the runway in Paris starting Tuesday, September 25th. Stay tuned for coverage of her hitting the catwalk!
Photos: BackGrid USA
