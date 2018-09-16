Cate Blanchett & Jack Black Attend LA Premiere of 'The House With a Clock in Its Walls'!

Cate Blanchett and Jack Black are celebrating their new movie!

The co-stars were in attendance at the premiere of The House With a Clock in Its Walls on Sunday (September 16) in Los Angeles.

Jack was joined by his sons Samuel and Thomas, as well as wife Tanya Haden at the event.

Director Eli Roth, Lorenza Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Desiree Gruber and Owen Vaccaro all hit the red carpet.

The movie, about a young boy who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house, hits theaters on September 21.