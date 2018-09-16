Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 10:17 pm

Cate Blanchett Says She's 'Deeply Uncool' in Her Household - Watch!

Cate Blanchett is opening up about life at home!

The 49-year-old The House with a Clock in Its Walls star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (September 17).

During her appearance, Cate chats with Ellen about her summer family vacation to her homeland of Australia. She also tells Ellen her children unknowingly swam in a river with bullnose sharks and went truffle hunting with dogs!

Then, Cate and Ellen discuss her upcoming movie and play an unpredictable game of “Fill in the Blanchett.” Watch it below!


Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
