Sun, 16 September 2018 at 5:10 pm

Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul Show Affection at EW's Pre-Emmys Party

Logan Paul kisses girlfriend Chloe Bennet on the red carpet at the 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmys party on Saturday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

The duo was joined by another loving couple, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

Also in attendance were Stranger Things actors Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who checked out the Stranger Things maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights the night before. Be sure to check out the pictures of them getting spooked!

The next day, Sarah took to Instagram to celebrate one year since her and Wells first kissed.

“1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams ❤️ *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*,” she wrote.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleb McLaughlin, Chloe Bennet, Gaten Matarazzo, Logan Paul, Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

