Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Past Drug Use & How Cocaine Is Her 'Worst Nightmare Right Now'

Drew Barrymore makes an appearance on Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show‘s latest episode, where she was asked about her past drug use.

“Didn’t you miss cocaine?” Norm asked.

“No. Oh God, I mean, it’s been a very long time, but no. Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare. I never did hallucinogenics…but I drink and I enjoy my life and I like get out of my own head. It’s not like I’m this militant person of clarity and presence but [cocaine] literally seems like my worst nightmare right now,” Drew responded.

Drew continued, “I’ve never done heroin, so I don’t know what that’s like—I think I liked to feel good. I’m an upper person…You know, I’m like ‘Woo hoo!’…I also didn’t want to be like, ‘Man I see s–t. Again, I’d be like [screams]. I will not drink my drink at a bar if it has not been in my, like, vision, or, like, the side cornea.”

If you don’t know, Drew went to rehab at age 13.

“It really is a recipe for disaster,” she said of being a child star. “But you know what’s exciting? I got my s–t over with by like, 14—like, midlife crisis, you know, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family, like, got it done—and then got into the cycle of being my own parent.”