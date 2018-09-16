Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 12:38 pm

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Past Drug Use & How Cocaine Is Her 'Worst Nightmare Right Now'

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Past Drug Use & How Cocaine Is Her 'Worst Nightmare Right Now'

Drew Barrymore makes an appearance on Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show‘s latest episode, where she was asked about her past drug use.

“Didn’t you miss cocaine?” Norm asked.

“No. Oh God, I mean, it’s been a very long time, but no. Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare. I never did hallucinogenics…but I drink and I enjoy my life and I like get out of my own head. It’s not like I’m this militant person of clarity and presence but [cocaine] literally seems like my worst nightmare right now,” Drew responded.

Drew continued, “I’ve never done heroin, so I don’t know what that’s like—I think I liked to feel good. I’m an upper person…You know, I’m like ‘Woo hoo!’…I also didn’t want to be like, ‘Man I see s–t. Again, I’d be like [screams]. I will not drink my drink at a bar if it has not been in my, like, vision, or, like, the side cornea.”

If you don’t know, Drew went to rehab at age 13.

“It really is a recipe for disaster,” she said of being a child star. “But you know what’s exciting? I got my s–t over with by like, 14—like, midlife crisis, you know, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family, like, got it done—and then got into the cycle of being my own parent.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drew Barrymore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr