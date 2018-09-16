Dylan & Ronan Farrow Call Out 'New York Magazine' for Soon-Yi Previn Profile

Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow and more family members are hitting back at Woody Allen‘s wife Soon-Yi Previn for her comments regarding Dylan and mother Mia Farrow‘s allegations against the director.

Following a profile published on Sunday evening (September 16), in which Soon-Yi suggested that Mia was “taking advantage of the #MeToo movement” and “parading” Dylan around, Dylan, Ronan and more spoke out in a series of statements.

“Thanks to my mother, I grew up in a wonderful home, filled with love, that she created. I have a message for the media and allies of Woody Allen: no one is ‘parading me around as a victim’ – I continue to be an adult woman making a credible allegation unchanged for two decades, backed up by evidence,” Dylan wrote.

“As a brother and son, I’m angry that New York Magazine would participate in this kind of a hit job, written by a longtime admirer and friend of Woody Allen‘s. As a journalist, I’m shocked by the lack of care for the facts, the refusal to include eyewitness testimony that would contradict falsehoods in this pieces, and the failre to print my sister’s responses,” Ronan added.

See their full statements below.