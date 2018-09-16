Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 2:52 pm

Eliza Dushku Marries Peter Palandjian, Shares Wedding Photos!

Eliza Dushku Marries Peter Palandjian, Shares Wedding Photos!

Eliza Dushku has said “I do” to her fiance Peter Palandjian!

The 37-year-old actress and the 54-year-old CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation married last month on August 18, and Eliza confirmed the news by posting a series of wedding photos to her Instagram account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eliza Dushku

Eliza captioned the post, “8.18.18″ with emoji hearts. She also confirmed that the wedding took place in Boston, Mass.

Check out the wedding photos on Eliza’s Instagram account.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eliza Dushku, married, Peter Palandjian, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr