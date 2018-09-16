Eliza Dushku Marries Peter Palandjian, Shares Wedding Photos!

Eliza Dushku has said “I do” to her fiance Peter Palandjian!

The 37-year-old actress and the 54-year-old CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation married last month on August 18, and Eliza confirmed the news by posting a series of wedding photos to her Instagram account.

Eliza captioned the post, “8.18.18″ with emoji hearts. She also confirmed that the wedding took place in Boston, Mass.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!