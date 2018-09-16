Eva Mendes Gushes About Life with Ryan Gosling & Their Two Daughters!

Eva Mendes is dishing about her very private life!

While stepping out for her Eva Mendes for New York & Company fashion show, the 44-year-old actress opened up about her life with longtime love Ryan Gosling and their two daughters.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Mendes

“I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them,” Eva told E! News when asked if she plans on getting back to acting. “They’re just still so little.”

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011 and share two daughters – Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2.

“I don’t feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I’m going along and it’s just important to have a support system,” Eva continued. “I have my family, I have Ryan’s family and that’s just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you.”