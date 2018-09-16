Hailey Baldwin Picks Up Adidas Goodies Ahead of Fashion Show

Hailey Baldwin makes a purchase at the JD on Oxford Street store on Sunday (September 16) in London, England.

The 21-year-old model was decked out in Adidas gear and checked out her Adidas Falcon display at the shop. She even stocked up on a few pairs of sneakers.

The next day, Hailey will debut her 90s inspired Falcon show with JD Sports and Adidas as part of London Fashion Week.

“I’m so excited for my 90′s inspired Falcon fashion show in London this Monday! Stay tuned to @JDOfficial to watch the show come to life. Can’t wait to see you!” she teased on Instagram earlier in the week.