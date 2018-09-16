Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 1:41 pm

Harry Styles Checks Out The Eagles' Concert With Cindy Crawford & Family

Harry Styles Checks Out The Eagles' Concert With Cindy Crawford & Family

Harry Styles joins Rande Gerber while leaving The Eagles‘ concert at The Forum on Saturday night (September 15) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer and the 56-year-old businessman were joined by the rest of the family, Cindy Crawford, Kaia and Presley Gerber.

Just the week before, Kaia and Presley were in New York walking in shows during fashion week. Kaia walked in the shows for Longchamp, Anna Sui, and Calvin Klein. Presley walked down the Prabal Gurung and Sies Marjan runways. The model siblings also attended the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event.
Just Jared on Facebook
harry styles leaves the eagles concert with cindy crawford family 01
harry styles leaves the eagles concert with cindy crawford family 02
harry styles leaves the eagles concert with cindy crawford family 03
harry styles leaves the eagles concert with cindy crawford family 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Harry Styles, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Rande Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr