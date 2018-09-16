HTGAWM's Jack Falahee & Karla Souza Participate in Malibu Triathlon!

How to Get Away with Murder‘s Jack Falahee and Karla Souza participate in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon at Zuma Beach on Sunday morning (September 16) in Malibu, Calif.

Also seen competing that morning were Isabelle Fuhrman, Timothy Olyphant, Rob Riggle, Joel McHale, Geoff Stults, Steve-O, Steve Howey, and more!

The celebrity portion of the triathlon goes to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In all, this triathlon usually includes a half mile Pacific Ocean swim, 17 mile bike ride along the Pacific Coast Highway, and a 4-mile flat Malibu beach run.

FYI: The event was presented by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.