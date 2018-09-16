Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 9:50 am

Idris Elba & Fiance Sabrina Dhowre Have a Night Out During London Fashion Week

Idris Elba and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre pose for photos at the Christian Louboutin X Halpern post show party during London Fashion Week on Saturday evening (September 15) held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, England.

The couple later stopped by a party for Cartier, and you can see all the photos in the gallery below.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Idris Elba

If you missed it, Idris recently responded to rumors that he’s being looked at for the next James Bond. Be sure to see what he said!
