Issa Rae, Alison Brie & Tracee Ellis Ross Attend the Glamour x Tory Burch Women to Watch Luncheon!

Issa Rae, Alison Brie and Tracee Ellis Ross are celebrating!

The three stars were all in attendance at the Glamour x Tory Burch Women To Watch Luncheon on Sunday (September 16) at the Tory Burch flagship on Beverly Hills, Calif.

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry hosted the annual celebration lauding this year’s top female talent in all aspects of television production.

Ellie Kemper, Gillian Jacobs, Logan Browning, Samira Wiley, Chrissy Metz, Busy Phillips, Channing Dungey, Madelaine Petsch and Hannah Simone also attended the event.

FYI: Issa is wearing a Madiyah Al Sharqui dress.

