Jenna Dewan, Laverne Cox, & Debra Messing Step Out for Television Industry Advocacy Awards 2018

Jenna Dewan stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Television Industry Advocacy Awards hosted by the Creative Coalition on Saturday night (September 15) at the Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old World of Dance host went pretty in a bright pink outfit as she was joined at the event by Laverne Cox and Debra Messing.

The event was hosted by Niecy Nash to honor “leaders of the television industry who effectively use their voice for social cause.”

Other stars at the event included Beau Mirchoff, Cassie Scerbo, Mollee Gray, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sandra Lee, Branden Wellington, Ser’Darius Blain, Sharon Lawrence, AnnaLynne McCord, and Lea Thompson.

FYI: Jenna is wearing a Galvan dress while carrying a bag by Edie Parker.

