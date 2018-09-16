Jennifer Garner Brings the Kids Home From Sunday Church Service!

Jennifer Garner is heading back home!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress was spotted taking her kids (not pictured) home after church on Sunday (September 16) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer looked like she was in a cheerful mood with her children as she made her way back home following the worship service.

She definitely has reason to smile lately: she’s set to both produce and star in the upcoming Yes Day, which is coming to Netflix! Find out more about the upcoming comedy.