Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

It looks like Joaquin Phoenix has started filming as The Joker for the upcoming standalone film!

The 43-year-old actor was seen with an actual clown on Sunday (September 16) in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. Joaquin was seen laughing in a maniacal manner and honking the clown’s nose for the outdoors scene.

The standalone Joker movie is expected to hit theaters on October 4, 2019. Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and more also star.

Check out the new photos of Joaquin Phoenix with a clown on the rumored set of the Joker movie…