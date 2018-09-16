Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 3:54 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Flies to Chicago for TAO Grand Opening!

Kourtney Kardashian is all glam on the red carpet for the TAO Chicago Grand Opening Celebration at TAO Chicago on Saturday (September 15) in Chicago, Ill.

The 39-year-old reality star was joined at the event by Jonathan Cheban, Malika Haqq, Taraji P. Henson (who celebrated her birthday at the celebration), and Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Lee Soffer and Taylor Kinney.

Kourtney and her crew dined on sushi, Tuna Pringles and Satay of Chilean Sea Bass before heading to the second floor nightclub to enjoy DJ Vice’s set!

Check out all the photos…
Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago
