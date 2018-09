Kris Jenner Decides If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Kris Jenner has been married twice and she was recently asked if she’d ever get married again.

The 62-year-old momager went on famous attorney Laura Wasser new podcast, Divorce Sucks!, and spoke about it.

“You know you never say never…But I often say it’s just not what I need to do again based on my past,” Kris said.

If you don’t know, Kris was married to Robert Kardashian, the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob, from 1978–1991. She went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner and they divorced in 2015. Kris has been most recently linked to Corey Gamble, who she’s been dating for several years.