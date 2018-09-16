Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary at Star-Studded Gala!

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks on stage at his 20th Anniversary Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala at Jackson Park Ranch on Saturday night (September 15) in Santa Rosa, Calif.

There were many celebrity guests at the event including Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, Christine Evangelista, Jessica Szohr, Chace Crawford, and more. Chris Martin of Coldplay gave a special performance at the event and performed the Titanic classic “My Heart Will Go On.”

The event went to raise funds towards various global environmental efforts to address climate change and protect biodiversity. The event was co-hosted by Leonardo and Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell.

“When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects – whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact,” Leonardo said. “We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of this model. Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more. I am pleased to announce $11 million in new grants across our six program areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over $100 million.”

Congratulations to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation for their 20 year anniversary, and for raising over $100 million for their efforts over the years!