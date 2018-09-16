Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 5:30 pm

Lily Allen Attends Fashion East Show During London Fashion Week!

Lily Allen is so stylish!

The 33-year-old It’s Not Me, It’s You singer-songwriter was spotted siting front row during the Fashion East Spring/Summer 2019 show held at the Hospital Club during 2018 Fashion Week in London, England.

Lily wore a bright green midi-dress, paired with a frilled turtleneck shirt and black heeled boots. She also carried a heart-shaped yellow Balenciaga handbag paired with cat-eye sunglasses.

Lily is set to release her autobiography My Thoughts Exactly later this month on September 20, which includes several bombshell revelations, including the claim that she was sexually assaulted by a music executive.
