Millie Bobby Brown & Sadie Sink Meet 'Queer Eye' Guys at Netflix Pre-Emmys Party

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink take a photo with the Fab Five at Ted Sarandos‘ 2018 Netflix Emmy Nominee Toast on Saturday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

The Stranger Things actresses got to meet the guys from Queer Eye – Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown.

Also in attendance were Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson, as well as their show’s creators Ross and Matt Duffer. Some of the other stars the kids got to meet were Sarah Paulson, Nick Kroll, and Chris Redd.

Sadie shared a cute snap with Millie from the party, captioned, “Ketchup and Mustard.”