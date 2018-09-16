Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Couple Up for Variety & Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton hit the red carpet as they step out for Variety and Women’s Pre-Emmy Celebration on Saturday night (September 15) at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Stranger Things co-stars and real-life couple were joined at the party by their co-star Gaten Matarazzo.

Other stars at the party included Lucy Hale, Joey King, Dove Cameron, Sarah Hyland, and Troye Sivan.

FYI: Lucy is wearing Norman Silverman Diamonds. Joey is carrying a Ming Ray bag.

