Natalia Dyer & Dove Cameron Are Black & White Babes at Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon

Natalia Dyer poses by the stairs at the Glamour x Tory Burch Women To Watch Luncheon on Sunday (September 16) at the Tory Burch flagship in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things actress was joined at the event by Dove Cameron and Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch.

At the event, the ladies celebrated the top female talent in all aspects of television production.

The night before, Natalia and Dove stepped out to attend the Variety and Women’s Pre-Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood.

In case you missed it, Dove recently took the cover of King Kong magazine.