Sun, 16 September 2018 at 10:07 am

Nicole Scherzinger Reunites with Pussycat Dolls' Ashley Roberts

Nicole Scherzinger reunited with former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts!

The two entertainers sat in the front row at the Julien Macdonald fashion presentation for London Fashion Week on Saturday (September 15) in London, England. While at the show, they posed for a photo together and the pic quickly circulated on social media.

London Fashion Week will wrap up on September 18. Stay tuned for so many more photos from the star-studded week.

Check out the photos of Nicole Scherzinger and her former The Pussycat Dolls girl group member Ashley Roberts…
Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger

  • Romy

    Relax on the lip fillers, Nicole.