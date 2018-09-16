Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 5:00 am

Olivia Newton-John Hosts Wellness Walk & Research Run in Australia!

Olivia Newton-John is in great spirits as she steps out for the 2018 Wellness Walk & Research Run on Sunday morning (September 16) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 69-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by husband John Easterling as they took part in the walk.

Olivia has hosted the walk for the past six years to help raise vital funds to support cancer research and wellness programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

Photos: Getty
