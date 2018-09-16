Olivia Newton-John Hosts Wellness Walk & Research Run in Australia!

Olivia Newton-John is in great spirits as she steps out for the 2018 Wellness Walk & Research Run on Sunday morning (September 16) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 69-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by husband John Easterling as they took part in the walk.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia has hosted the walk for the past six years to help raise vital funds to support cancer research and wellness programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

10+ pictures inside of Olivia Newton-John at the walk…