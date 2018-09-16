Paul McCartney Scores His First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 in 36 Years With 'Egypt Station'!

It’s been nearly forty years, but Sir Paul McCartney is back on top!

The 76-year-old music icon scored his first No. 1 album in 36 years on the Billboard 200 with Egypt Station as of Sunday (September 16) according to the chart company.

The album moved 153,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that, 147,000 were traditional album sales.

This is his eighth total No. 1 album on the charts. He was last No. 1 with Tug of War in 1982. This is also his first album to debut at the top spot, and his biggest sales week in over a decade!

Congratulations, Paul! Check out the full Top 10 below.

1. Paul McCartney, Egypt Station

2. Eminem, Kamikaze

3. Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child

4. Russ, Zoo

5. Drake, Scorpion

6. Mac Miller, Swimming

7. Travis Scott, Astroworld

8. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

9. $uicideboy$, I Want To Die

10. Ariana Grande, Sweetener