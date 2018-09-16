Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 9:58 pm

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Hit the Red Carpet at 'Loving Pablo' Special Screening in West Hollywood!

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Hit the Red Carpet at 'Loving Pablo' Special Screening in West Hollywood!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are hitting the red carpet for a special screening of their movie Loving Pablo at The London West Hollywood on Sunday (September 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Penelope Cruz

Andy Garcia, Edgar Ramirez, director and writer Fernando Leon de Aranoa, Dean Nichols, Julieth Restrepo and Carol Connors also attended the event.

Loving Pablo is a 2017 Spanish drama based on Virginia Vallejo‘s bestselling memoir Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar. The movie is set between 1983 and 1987, as Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has an affair with journalist and presenter Virginia Vallejo.
Just Jared on Facebook
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 01
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 02
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 03
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 04
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 05
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 06
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 07
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 08
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 09
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 10
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 11
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 12
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 13
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 14
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 15
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 16
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 17
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 18
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 19
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 20
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 21
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 22
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 23
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 24
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 25
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 26
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 27
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 28
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 29
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 30
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 31
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 32
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 33
loving pablo premiere west hollywood september 2018 34

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andy Garcia, Carol Connors, Dean Nichols, Edgar Ramirez, Fernando Leon de Aranoa, Javier Bardem, Julieth Restrepo, Penelope Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr