Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Hit the Red Carpet at 'Loving Pablo' Special Screening in West Hollywood!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are hitting the red carpet for a special screening of their movie Loving Pablo at The London West Hollywood on Sunday (September 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Andy Garcia, Edgar Ramirez, director and writer Fernando Leon de Aranoa, Dean Nichols, Julieth Restrepo and Carol Connors also attended the event.

Loving Pablo is a 2017 Spanish drama based on Virginia Vallejo‘s bestselling memoir Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar. The movie is set between 1983 and 1987, as Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has an affair with journalist and presenter Virginia Vallejo.