Sun, 16 September 2018 at 12:07 pm

Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

Richard Gere, 69, and his wife Alejandra Gere, 35, are expecting their first child together!

The news was announced on her Instagram account with an amazing photo – the couple meeting the Dalai Lama and having him touch her baby bump!

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” she captioned the photo. There were multiple reports last month that the couple were pregnant.

Congrats to the happy couple on the news!

Richard has one son, Homer, 18 and Alejandra has a son Albert, 5.
Photos: Getty
