Sun, 16 September 2018 at 7:10 pm

Shay Mitchell, Skyler Samuels, & Candice Patton Attend EW's Pre-Emmys Party

Shay Mitchell is green while hitting the red carpet at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmys Party on Saturday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old You actress was joined by Skyler Samuels, Candice Patton, and Francia Raisa.

Also in attendance were Vanessa Morgan with boyfriend Michael Kopech, Emma Kenney, Aubrey Anderson Emmons, Aja Naomi King, and Tommy Dorfman.

“Last nights outfit made possible by double sided tape,” Shay captioned a photo on her Instagram the next morning.

FYI: Shay is wearing Zuhair Murad. Skyler is wearing a Blumarine dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, APM Monaco jewelry, and a Ming Ray bag. Vanessa is wearing a Speechless dress.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Candice Patton, Emma Kenney, Francia Raisa, Michael Kopech, Shay Mitchell, Skyler Samuels, Tommy Dorfman, Vanessa Morgan

