Sun, 16 September 2018 at 2:44 am

Sophia Bush, Constance Wu, & Busy Philipps Step Out for Variety & Women in Film Pre-Emmy Bash!

Sophia Bush, Constance Wu, & Busy Philipps Step Out for Variety & Women in Film Pre-Emmy Bash!

Sophia Bush suits up for the Variety and Women’s Pre-Emmy Celebration on Saturday night (September 15) at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow actress Constance Wu, Busy Philipps, Judith Light, Alison Brie, and Samira Wiley.

Other stars at the party included Shay Mitchell, Rumer Willis, Lake Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Louie Anderson, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Angela Sarafyan, Jenna Elfman, Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, RuPaul, Thandie Newton, Padma Lakshmi, Sara Silverman, Adina Porter, Trevor Noah, along with Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins.

FYI: Alison is wearing a Dundas dress. Busy is wearing a The Vampires Wife dress, Malone Souliers shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry while carrying a Hunting Season bag.

