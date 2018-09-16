Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 12:20 pm

'The Predator' Wins the Weekend Box Office

The Predator, starring Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, and more, has opened to a first place lead in the box office standings!

The film brought in $24.0 million it it’s opening weekend in the US.

Warner Bros’ The Nun still held strong and came in at number two this weekend with $18.2 million grossed.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick‘s A Simple Favor also opened this weekend and made $16.0 million in its debut.

Rounding out the top five were White Boy Rick and Crazy Rich Asians, which earned $8.8 and $8.7 million, respectively.

Photos: 20th Century Fox
