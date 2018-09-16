Woody Allen's Wife Soon-Yi Previn Opens Up About Mia Farrow & Dylan Farrow Allegations

Soon-Yi Previn is opening up in defense of her husband Woody Allen.

The 47-year-old wife of the 82-year-old director addressed the longstanding controversy surrounding Woody and his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, as well as his ex Mia Farrow, in a piece published on Vulture on Sunday (September 16).

“I was never interested in writing a Mommie Dearest, getting even with Mia — none of that. But what’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t,” she said.

“People think that I was Soon-Yi‘s father, that I raped and married my underaged, retarded daughter,” Woody added.

Dylan accused Woody of sexually molesting her, which he has denied.

Woody‘s adoptive son Moses also defended Woody against the allegations and claimed that Mia was physically and emotionally abusive and spoke out about it earlier in the year.

Mia is not quoted in the story. To see the full op-ed, click here.