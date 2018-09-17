Alden Ehrenreich Celebrates Opening Night of 'Uncle Vanya'!

Alden Ehrenreich keeps it cool and casual as he hits the carpet at the opening night party for Uncle Vanya held at the Hunter Theater Project at Hunter College on Sunday (September 17) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actor stepped out to support the stars of the play Jay O. Sanders and Gregory Mosher.

The new translation, commissioned and first produced by San Diego’s The Old Globe earlier this year, is the inaugural production of Hunter’s Theater Project, a new initiative connecting professional shows with the college’s students and faculty.

Performances are scheduled to run through October 14 in Hunter’s 190-seat Frederick Loewe Theater – For more information click here!