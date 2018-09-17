Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:55 pm

Alex Borstein Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2018!

Alex Borstein Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2018!

Alex Borstein is a winner!

The 47-year-old actress won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alex Borstein

This is her second Emmy, following her win at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Lois Griffin on Family Guy.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
alex borstein emmy awards 2018 01
alex borstein emmy awards 2018 02
alex borstein emmy awards 2018 03
alex borstein emmy awards 2018 04
alex borstein emmy awards 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Alex Borstein, Emmy Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr