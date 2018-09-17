Alex Borstein Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2018!

Alex Borstein is a winner!

The 47-year-old actress won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

This is her second Emmy, following her win at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Lois Griffin on Family Guy.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!