Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:10 pm

Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser Make Rare Appearance at Emmys 2018!

Alexis Bledel walks the red carpet with husband Vincent Kartheiser at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Last year, Alexis won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Emily/Ofsteven. This year, she is a series regular so she’s in a different category!

FYI: Alexis is wearing a Delpozo gown, Alexandre Birman custom shoes, Judith Leiber clutch, and Harry Winston jewelry.

Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Photos: Getty
