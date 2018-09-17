Alison Brie 'Glows' on the Emmy Awards Gold Carpet!

Alison Brie was gorgeous in gold at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 35-year-old Glow actress stepped out at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alison Brie

She was also joined by her co-stars Betty Gilpin, Britney Young and Marc Maron!

Glow is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Betty is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Betty is wearing a Vera Wang dress and Roberto Coin jewels. Britney is wearing a Christina Pacelli dress, Neil Lane jewelry, Stefere earrings, Stuart Weitzman shoes and carrying a Benedetta Bruzziches clutch.