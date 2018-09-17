Amy Sherman-Palladino Wins Twice at Emmy Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:10 pm

Amy Sherman-Palladino is a double winner!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She also won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. She is now the first woman in Emmys history to win both awards!

She was previously nominated for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Comedy Series for Roseanne in 1992.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
