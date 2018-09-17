Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 7:13 pm

Andy Samberg Suits Up For Emmy Awards 2018!

Andy Samberg Suits Up For Emmy Awards 2018!

Andy Samberg looked so sharp while stepping out at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 40-year-old actor, who hosted the show back in 2015, stepped out at the event on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Andy is set to take the stage to present an Emmy.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!
