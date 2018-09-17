Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018

Angelina Jolie to Star in Thriller 'The Kept'

Angelina Jolie to Star in Thriller 'The Kept'

Angelina Jolie has a new movie role lined up!

The actress, director, and humanitarian will star in the cinematic adaptation of the novel, “The Kept,” which is a 2014 book by James Scott.

According to Variety, “The story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York. Midwife Elspeth Howell returns home to the carnage: her husband and four of her children, murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley. Caleb, who is 12 years old, must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible.”

Angelina‘s next film will be Maleficent 2, which won’t be in theaters until May 29, 2020.
