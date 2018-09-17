Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:05 am

Asia Argento Threatens Rose McGowan with a Lawsuit

Asia Argento is threatening to sue former pal Rose McGowan for the statements she made several weeks ago.

If you don’t know, Rose issued a lengthy reaction statement pertaining to Asia and her sexual misconduct scandal regarding a former child actor named Jimmy Bennett.

On Monday (September 17), Asia took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear @RoseMcGowan. It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action.”

Rose has not yet issued a public response.
Getty
  • mahbelle

    both of them need to shut the fuck up and sit the fuck down.

  • GroundControl500

    They are both crazy and neither is credible.