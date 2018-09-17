Asia Argento Threatens Rose McGowan with a Lawsuit

Asia Argento is threatening to sue former pal Rose McGowan for the statements she made several weeks ago.

If you don’t know, Rose issued a lengthy reaction statement pertaining to Asia and her sexual misconduct scandal regarding a former child actor named Jimmy Bennett.

On Monday (September 17), Asia took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear @RoseMcGowan. It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action.”

Rose has not yet issued a public response.