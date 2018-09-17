Ben Stiller & Patricia Arquette Step Out For Emmy Awards 2018!

Ben Stiller looked sharp while joining his Flirting With Disaster co-star Patricia Arquette at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 52-year-old actor stepped out at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Stiller

During the show, Ben and Patricia took to the stage with Benicio Del Toro to present an award.

Other attendees included Amanda Peet, her husband David Benioff, Michael Douglas, Bob Odenkirk and Poppy Delevingne.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

FYI: Patricia is wearing a Stuart Weitzman gown and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Poppy is wearing a Giambattista dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Amwaj jewels and carrying a Louboutin clutch. Amanda is wearing a Michael Kors dress.