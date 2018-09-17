Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:36 pm

Ben Stiller & Patricia Arquette Step Out For Emmy Awards 2018!

Ben Stiller & Patricia Arquette Step Out For Emmy Awards 2018!

Ben Stiller looked sharp while joining his Flirting With Disaster co-star Patricia Arquette at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 52-year-old actor stepped out at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Stiller

During the show, Ben and Patricia took to the stage with Benicio Del Toro to present an award.

Other attendees included Amanda Peet, her husband David Benioff, Michael Douglas, Bob Odenkirk and Poppy Delevingne.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

FYI: Patricia is wearing a Stuart Weitzman gown and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Poppy is wearing a Giambattista dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Amwaj jewels and carrying a Louboutin clutch. Amanda is wearing a Michael Kors dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 01
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 02
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 03
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 04
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 05
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 06
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 07
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 08
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 09
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 10
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 11
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 12
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 13
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 14
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 15
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 16
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 17
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 18
ben stiller 2018 emmy awards 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Amanda Peet, Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Bob Odenkirk, Emmy Awards, Michael Douglas, Patricia Arquette, Poppy Delevingne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr