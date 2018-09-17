Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:14 am

Benedict Cumberbatch & Felicity Huffman Couple Up at Pre-Emmy Showtime Party!

Benedict Cumberbatch happily poses alongside his wife Sophie Hunter while attending the Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees Celebration held at Chateau Marmont on Sunday (September 16) in Los Angeles.

The happy couple were joined at the event by William H. Macy and his wife Felicity Huffman, Kyle MacLachlan, Kerris Dorsey, Lucy Hale, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon, Don Cheadle, Emma Kenney, Richard Flood, Joy Lenz, Alyssa Milano and her husband Dave Bugliari, and Stephen Colbert.

Also in attendance was Stephanie Corneliussen, Ben Schwartz, Jillian Bell, Mandy Patinkin, Tichina Arnold, Madchen Amick, Ana de la Reguera, Kim Dickens and Katherine McNamara.

Benedict is nominated for an Emmy in the Best Actor category at television’s biggest night for his role in Showtime’s Patrick Melrose.

Credit: Tommaso Boddi, Dave Starbuck / Future Image; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alyssa Milano, Ana de la Reguera, Andrew Rannells, Ben Schwartz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bethany Joy Lenz, Dave Bugliari, Don Cheadle, Emma Kenney, Felicity Huffman, Jillian Bell, Katherine McNamara, Kerris Dorsey, Kevin Bacon, Kim Dickens, Kyle MacLachlan, Lucy Hale, Madchen Amick, Mandy Patinkin, Richard Flood, Sosie Bacon, Stephanie Corneliussen, Stephen Colbert, Tichina Arnold, William H Macy

  • Snifter

    “…happily poses…” You’re feckin’ blind. He looks miserable.