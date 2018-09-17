Benedict Cumberbatch's Wife Sophie Hunter Is Pregnant! (Report)

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter walk the red carpet together at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

E! News reports that the couple are expecting their third child! They have two sons, Hal and Christopher. Though they haven’t confirmed the news at this time, it looks like huge congrats may be in order!

Benedict is in attendance to celebrate his nomination – he’s up for the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his work on Showtime’s Patrick Melrose. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!