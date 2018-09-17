Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:47 pm

Betty White Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2018

Betty White appears on stage for a surprise appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 96-year-old actress received a standing ovation from the audience and she gave a speech about being the “First Lady of Television.”

“Little did I dream then that I would be here. It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and you are still putting up with me,” she said.

She added, “It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”
