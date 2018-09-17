Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:52 pm

Bill Hader Wins Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

Bill Hader Wins Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

Bill Hader is a big winner!

The 40-year-old Barry actor won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bill Hader

“I did not think this would happen. I took classes at Second City L.A. I was taught there that you should always make the other people look good so I hired other great actors who made me look good,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Co-star Henry Winkler won his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Bill Hader, Emmy Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr