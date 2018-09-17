Bill Hader Wins Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

Bill Hader is a big winner!

The 40-year-old Barry actor won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

“I did not think this would happen. I took classes at Second City L.A. I was taught there that you should always make the other people look good so I hired other great actors who made me look good,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Co-star Henry Winkler won his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.