Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:02 pm

Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross & Yara Shahidi Match in Pink at Emmy Awards 2018

Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross & Yara Shahidi Match in Pink at Emmy Awards 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross definitely turned heads in her pink gown at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The black-ish actor was joined by co-stars Anthony Anderson, Deon Cole, Jenifer Lewis, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, and Marcus Scribner on the red carpet for the show.

FYI: Tracee went all out with a vivid pink Valentino gown. Jenifer wore all Nike. Marsai wore a Viktor and Rolf dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and Marzook clutch. Yara wore Gucci.

Photos: Getty
