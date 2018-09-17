Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:20 pm

Black Mirror's Letitia Wright Hits the Emmys 2018 Red Carpet

Letitia Wright arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The 24-year-old Black Mirror actress attended the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She was nominated for for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Nish on Netflix’s Black Mirror: Black Museum, but lost to GodlessMerritt Wever.

FYI: Letitia is wearing custom Pamella Roland with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, Brumani and Djula jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
